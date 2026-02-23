Boong: What Is The Story Of Manipuri Film That Made History At BAFTA 2026? | Image: X

Boong: Lakshmipriya Devi’s directorial Manipuri film just made history by bagging the Best Children’s and Family Film at the BAFTA 2026. It is the first Indian film ever to win in this category, beating Hollywood biggies including Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2. Amid the big win, let’s learn more about this gem that is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and is putting Northeast India on the world map.

What is the movie Boong about?

In a small village in Manipur, a curious young boy named Boong, played by newcomer Gugun Kipgen, dreams of surprising his mother (Bala Hijam) with something special. He decides to find his estranged father and bring him back home to reunite their family. Boong sets off on a journey from the hills of Manipur to the border town of Moreh, and even crosses into Myanmar.

Along the way, he faces difficult truths that change his innocent view of the world. His search tests his strength and helps him grow in ways he never expected. The film tells a touching coming-of-age story filled with genuine humour and deep emotions, yet it avoids melodrama. The movie runs for 94 minutes.

Boong: Cast and crew

Gugun Kipgen stars as Boong (Brojendro). Bala Hijam plays Mandakini, while Angom Sanamatum appears as Raju Agarwal. Vikram Kochhar takes on the role of Sudhir Agarwal, and Nemetia Ngangbam plays Juliana Kipgen. Jenny Khurai features as Singer JJ, and Hamom Sadananda L. Joykumar is also part of the main cast.

Lakshmipriya Devi has written and directed this gem, marking her feature film debut. Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Alan McAlex, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar produce the film under the banners of Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

What awards Boong bagged so far?

The film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and then travelled to several major festivals around the world, including Warsaw, Tallinn Black Nights, Adelaide Film Festival, MAMI Mumbai, and the International Film Festival of India.

