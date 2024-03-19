×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

After Kareena Kapoor, Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of Yash Starrer Toxic? Here's What We Know

Toxic starring KGF star Yash is directed by filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. The film is said to have roped in several big names from Indian film industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yash, who is popularly known for his role as Rocky Bhai in the two KGF films, is currently busy shooting for his film Toxic. The film directed by Geethu Mohandas will reportedly feature several big names from the Indian film industry. While the buzz around actress Kareena Kapoor's association with the film was already all over the internet, latest reports suggest that Salaar star Shruti Haasan too will be seen in a pivotal role in toxic.

Shruti Haasan to join the Toxic cast?

According to reports, Shruti Haasan has been roped in for a prominent role in the film. The buzz around the actress being a part of the Yash starrer started soon after the makers dropped a teaser of the film last year.

Advertisement

The teaser which is over a minute also had a title track playing in the background. Fans pointed out that it was Shruti Haasan's voice, giving rise to the rumour that Shruti Haasan is part of the Kannada film.

Advertisement

What do we know about Toxic?

Toxic will mark the Kannada debut of filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. The story is reportedly based on the Goan Drug Cartel. Apart from Shruti, actress Kareena Kapoor is also said to be a part of this film. The actress, recently in an interview, hinted at being a part of a South film. She is most likely to play the leading lady opposite the Googly star. Toxic will mark her Kannada film debut. Actor Shah Rukh Khan too is said to be playing a cameo in the film.

Advertisement

 

 

Toxic is being bankrolled by KVN Production along with the lead star Yash himself. This will be Yash's first film as a producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

5 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

6 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

6 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

7 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

10 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

10 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

12 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

13 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

16 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

16 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

18 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

18 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  4. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo