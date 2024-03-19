Advertisement

Yash, who is popularly known for his role as Rocky Bhai in the two KGF films, is currently busy shooting for his film Toxic. The film directed by Geethu Mohandas will reportedly feature several big names from the Indian film industry. While the buzz around actress Kareena Kapoor's association with the film was already all over the internet, latest reports suggest that Salaar star Shruti Haasan too will be seen in a pivotal role in toxic.

Shruti Haasan to join the Toxic cast?

According to reports, Shruti Haasan has been roped in for a prominent role in the film. The buzz around the actress being a part of the Yash starrer started soon after the makers dropped a teaser of the film last year.

The teaser which is over a minute also had a title track playing in the background. Fans pointed out that it was Shruti Haasan's voice, giving rise to the rumour that Shruti Haasan is part of the Kannada film.

What do we know about Toxic?

Toxic will mark the Kannada debut of filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. The story is reportedly based on the Goan Drug Cartel. Apart from Shruti, actress Kareena Kapoor is also said to be a part of this film. The actress, recently in an interview, hinted at being a part of a South film. She is most likely to play the leading lady opposite the Googly star. Toxic will mark her Kannada film debut. Actor Shah Rukh Khan too is said to be playing a cameo in the film.

Toxic is being bankrolled by KVN Production along with the lead star Yash himself. This will be Yash's first film as a producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025.