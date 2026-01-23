When Will Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release? Director Aditya Dhar Shares An Update

Dhurandhar 2 Update: Ranveer Singh starrer created a heavy storm upon the release. The film created several records at the box office and is still running successfully in the theatres. Now, the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second installment which is scheduled to hit the theatres in March 2026. Ahead of it, a report suggested that the makers will attach the teaser to Border 2, which is released in the theatres today. However, it seems the report was false as in the theatre, the first glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 was not streamed. Now, the director Aditya Dhar has shared an update on the release of the teaser after he was flooded with messages.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser will release on...

Aditya took to his Instagram Stories and shared a fan post asking the director about the teaser. “@adityadharfilms mazak nhi teaser jaldi!" wrote the fan. Aditya reshared the post with a laughing emoticon and wrote, "Teaser will be out in a few days!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Rumours are rife that he will unveil the teaser on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser gets an A certificate

According to the censor certificate, Ranveer Singh's starrer is titled Dhurandhar The Revenge. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially granted an A rating to the movie.

The makers are gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2 on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, March 19. It will release in five regional languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The distributors and exhibitors from the South of India flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans calling for the film to be made available in regional languages.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, among others.