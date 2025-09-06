Who Is Ashish Warang? Former Air Force Officer Who Worked With Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn | Image: X

Popular actor Ashish Warang has breathed his last at the age of 55 on September 5, 2025. His death was confirmed by filmmaker Arin Paul today through a social media post, writing, “Shocked to hear about the passing of actor Ashish Warang today. I had the privilege of working with him. May his soul find peace and his work live on in the memories he helped create. Will miss you Ashish ji (sic).” Later in the day, the Drishyam actor’s team revealed the reason for his sudden demise on his official social media account.

Ashish Warang dies at 55 after suffering a cardiac arrest

Ashish Warang is known for playing a cop onscreen. He has worked with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty, Aamir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and many more over the years in numerous blockbuster movies and web series.

Taking to Instagram, late Ashish Warang’s team released a statement detailing the sad news, “With deep sorrow, we share that Ashish Warang passed away on 5th September at 12:00 AM after bravely battling illness and suffering a cardiac arrest. He was a shining soul whose kindness and warmth touched many lives. Though he has left us, his love and memories will remain forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

After the announcement, fans and followers took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Who is Ashish Warang?

Over the years, Ashish Warang shared screen space with several stars and also worked regularly in Marathi movies and South Indian productions along with Bollywood.

Few people know that he served as an Indian Air Force Officer before entering the film industry.

He featured in movies such as Mawaali, Bombay (2025), Cirkus (2022), Mardaani (2014), Ek Villain Returns (2022), Sooryavanshi (2021), Drishyam (2015), Heropanti (2014), Mumbai Saga (2021), Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018), The Family Man (2019), Call Me Bae (2024), Taza Khabar, and many more.