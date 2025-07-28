Who Is Medha Rana? 26-year-old Actress All Set To Play Varun Dhawan's 'Ladylove' In Her Bollywood Debut Border 2

Border 2 is one of the most-awaited war movies of 2026. Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sunny Deol starrer is in its shooting phase. As the 1997 hit returns with a reboot moves forward, fans have been sitting on the announcement of female leads in the film. As per the latest update, a fresh face has been cast opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming patriotic epic. Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta, and Bhushan Kumar bring a newcomer, Medha Rana, a 26-year-old artist, for their monumental saga.

Who is Medha Rana?

Medha Rana is a model and actress who began her career around 2021. She was born on December 25, 1999, into an army family. Although originally from Bengaluru, she grew up in Gurugram, Delhi. According to StarsUnfolded, Medha studied at Army Public School, completing her education up to 12th grade there. She later pursued a BBA in Finance and Marketing at Christ University, Bengaluru. The same report states that she joined a talent agency as a model in Mumbai in 2017.

Medha made her first appearance in Armaan Malik’s music video for the song Barsaat, which came out in 2021.

She played Maya Roy in London Files alongside Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli, which streamed on Voot India. However, her popularity rose after her role in Friday Night Plan with Babil Khan. She also starred in Ishq in the Air opposite Shantanu Maheshwari, released on Amazon miniTV.

Medha has also featured in several television commercials for brands like Ponds, Livon, Cadbury Fuse, TRESemmé, and Nescafé.

When is Border 2 releasing in theatres? Medha Rana joins Border 2 opposite Varun Dhawan

Carrying forward the legacy of Border (1997), the upcoming film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. While Varun’s co-star has been confirmed, the actors opposite Diljit and Ahan are yet to be revealed.

T-Series shared a post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Medha Rana along with a note that read, “Every story finds its people. We’re happy to welcome #MedhaRana to the #Border2 family as the female lead opposite #VarunDhawan. Get ready for a monumental saga of courage and patriotism, as Border 2 arrives in cinemas on January 23, 2026.”