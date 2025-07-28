From The Bollywood's Archive: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture Of 'Preserved' Sholay Ticket Which Costs Less Than A Chips Packet

Long before QR codes, ticketing apps and digital payments, movie watching was a different and slightly more tedious experience. One had to queue up in long lines, often for hours, to reach the ticket counter where a vendor would give rectangular paper tickets in exchange for cash. Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog post will remind you of that era. The megastar shared a picture of the physical ticket of one of his most iconic films, Sholay.

The Kalki 2898 AD star took to his blog, where he shared a string of images from his weekly meet and greet with his fans outside his Mumbai mansion on Sunday. Along with that, he also shared a picture of a “preserved” Sholay ticket. Sharing the golden throwback photo, the actor wrote, “The SHOLAY ticket... kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above." However, it was the statement he added next that has taken social media by surprise.

A pitcure of Sholay ticket shared by Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Tumblr

After sharing a glimpse of the preserved ticket, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that it was priced at just ₹20. He added, “I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays. Is that a fact ?? So much to say, but say not… affection and love (sic).”



Amitabh Bachchan's revelation about the price of the movie ticket comes at a time when there is widespread debate about the exorbitant pricing in multiplexes. Several trade analysts and cinegoers have argued that the price of movie tickets is skyrocketing and, coupled with refreshments and beverages, frequent trips to the cinema are becoming largely unaffordable for the majority. Some have even used the high prices of tickets as the reason behind the low collections of movies these days.



