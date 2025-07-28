From The Bollywood's Archive: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture Of 'Preserved' Sholay Ticket Which Costs Less Than A Chips Packet

Updated 28 July 2025 at 13:38 IST
Long before QR codes, ticketing apps and digital payments, movie watching was a different and slightly more tedious experience. One had to queue up in long lines, often for hours, to reach the ticket counter where a vendor would give rectangular paper tickets in exchange for cash. Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog post will remind you of that era. The megastar shared a picture of the physical ticket of one of his most iconic films, Sholay.
The Kalki 2898 AD star took to his blog, where he shared a string of images from his weekly meet and greet with his fans outside his Mumbai mansion on Sunday. Along with that, he also shared a picture of a “preserved” Sholay ticket. Sharing the golden throwback photo, the actor wrote, “The SHOLAY ticket... kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above." However, it was the statement he added next that has taken social media by surprise.
After sharing a glimpse of the preserved ticket, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that it was priced at just ₹20. He added, “I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays. Is that a fact ?? So much to say, but say not… affection and love (sic).”
Also Read: 'Gore Ko...': Big B's Take On India Refusing To Draw Manchester Test
Amitabh Bachchan's revelation about the price of the movie ticket comes at a time when there is widespread debate about the exorbitant pricing in multiplexes. Several trade analysts and cinegoers have argued that the price of movie tickets is skyrocketing and, coupled with refreshments and beverages, frequent trips to the cinema are becoming largely unaffordable for the majority. Some have even used the high prices of tickets as the reason behind the low collections of movies these days.
Also Read: Inside Kriti's 35th Birthday Celebration In St Tropez With Beau Kabir
Nevertheless, Amitabh Bachchan's Blog post hit most social media users like a truck of nostalgia. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay is not only one of the actor's best films but also the most iconic movie to be released in the Hindi film industry. The epic action-adventure film is about two criminals, Veeru and Jai, hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also features Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan among others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 28 July 2025 at 13:38 IST