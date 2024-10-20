sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 23:33 IST, October 20th 2024

Wholesome: Katrina's Chemistry With Mom-In-Law Wins Hearts As She Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Vicky

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth with their parents Sham and Veena Kaushal. Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif were also present.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal and his parents
Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal and his parents | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:08 IST, October 20th 2024