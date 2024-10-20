Published 23:33 IST, October 20th 2024
Wholesome: Katrina's Chemistry With Mom-In-Law Wins Hearts As She Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Vicky
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth with their parents Sham and Veena Kaushal. Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif were also present.
