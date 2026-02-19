Updated 19 February 2026 at 14:44 IST
Why Is Aamir Khan Credited In Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo? Director Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals
Cinegoers who have caught O'Romeo on the big screens were left wondering why actor Aamir Khan has received a special thanks in the movie. Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared how his crucial inputs helped shape the film better.
O'Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead role hit the big screens on February 13. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is based on real-life incidents, but failed to leave a lasting impression on cinegoers. Amid lukewarm reception to the film, the director Vishal Bhardwaj shared why actor Aamir Khan has received a special gratitude message in the film credits.
He Gave Me The Idea That Someone Should Be Killed at a Crucial Point: Vishal Bhardwaj and thanking Aamir Khan
Cinegoers who have caught O'Romeo on the big screens are aware that actor Aamir Khan has received a special thanks in the movie. While revealing major spoilers, the director informed Bollywood Hungama why he chose to credit the 3 Idiots actor. Vishal Bhardwaj told the publication, “Aamir wanted to hear the script of O'Romeo. And when he heard it, he gave me this idea, that someone should be killed at a crucial point in the film.”
Revealing key details of the plot further, he shared, “Killing the lawyer Anjum Ansari (Resh Lamba) in the restaurant was his idea. This is the reason why I thanked him. This suggestion changed so many things for me. Because from there, the protagonist, Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), gets attracted towards the girl (Afshan, played by Triptii Dimri). He realises, ‘Oh my God, she can do anything to exact revenge’. So, he starts taking her seriously and even nurses her back to health after she gets injured.” He added that the suggestion was a big plot point for him, and therefore, he wanted to express gratitude.
O'Romeo collections dip on Tuesday
The collection of O'Romeo at the domestic box office has been lukewarm (considering the latest standards). The film's collection registered a dip on Wednesday, when it minted only ₹ 3.65 Cr, as per Sacnilk. After nearly a week of theatrical run, O'Romeo has amassed a total of ₹ 44 Cr in India.
