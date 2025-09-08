Will Aanand L Rai's Feud With Raanjhanaa Producers Over Film's Alternate AI-ending Affect Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu 3?

Fans of Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan’s hit franchise Tanu Weds Manu might need to wait longer for the third instalment. An alleged public notice from Eros International is making rounds with claims that Tanu Weds Manu 3 has been stalled after the production company asserted full ownership of the series and sent a notice to Anand L. Rai.

According to midday, Kangana Ranaut will reunite with Aanand L Rai for Tanu Weds Manu 3 after finishing Queen 2 later this year. But the report also mentioned a roadblock in production, stating that Eros International Media Limited has allegedly issued a legal caution notice, claiming it is the "sole and exclusive owner" of all rights to the Tanu Weds Manu films. The notice stated that any unauthorised sequel "shall be treated as infringement" and would face legal action.

The same report suggests that relations between Eros and Rai have been tense since the filmmaker criticised the company for using AI to change the climax of his film Raanjhanaa (2013) in its recent re-release (Re-release, but with a twist, July 12).

On August 1, Aanand L. Rai, who directed Raanjhanaa, took to his Instagram account to share how the re-release of the film has been ‘upsetting’ for him. He noted, “To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done.”

Eros International has not shared the notice on its official social media or any public platform. Both the production team and the director remained unavailable for comment by the time of publishing this article, so the authenticity of the notice could not be verified.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) were major hits. Aanand L. Rai directed the first film, produced by Paramhans Creations, Sanjay Singh Films, and Soundrya Productions. The sequel was produced by Krishika Lulla and Aanand L. Rai under Colour Yellow Productions and distributed by Eros International.