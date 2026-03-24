Will Dhurandhar 2 Affect Business Of Bhooth Bangla? Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence, Says 'Woh Adult Film Hai'

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla. The film marks the reunion of Akshay and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Ahead of the release, the makers are keeping the audience hooked by releasing the posters and teasers. If this was not enough, the team has now started promoting the film, where they are opening up about the project and the cast. During one such interaction with the news agency IANS, Akshay was asked if the recently released Dhurandhar The Revenge would affect the business of Bhooth Bangla. Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has become the fastest Indian film to enter the ₹500 crore club at the box office.

Akshay Kumar hails the impressive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In an interview with the news agency, Akshay Kumar hailed the success of Ranveer Singh's starrer and added that it has benefited Hindi cinema. Expressing his happiness, he said, "Main toh bahut khush hoon ki Dhurandhar itni chal rahi hai. Itne bade footfall aa rahe hai. Humari Hindi cinema ko kaha se kaha le ke ja rahi hai, and it's a great thing."

"Humare liye bahut achi baat hai ki saari filmein chale. Industry ke liye achi baat hai. Media ke liye achi baat hai. Aap jyada interview kar payenge. Agar filmein nahi chalengi toh aap kaha se karenge," explaining how it benefits the film industry.

Will Dhurandhar The Revenge affect the business of Bhooth Bangla?

When asked about Dhurandhar 2's roaring box office performance, the actor shared that there is no competition between Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla as both belong to different genres. He added that a 3-week gap between both films will probably be sufficient for Bhooth Bangla to grow.

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"3 week ka sufficient hoga, nahi hoga, yeh toh time batayega. 21 din kaafi hote hain." Adding to this, Akshay said, "I don't think so; there should be a problem. Woh genre alag hai. Yeh genre alag hai. Yeh (Bhooth Bungla) fantasy horror-comedy hai, woh (Dhurandhar 2) realism pe hai. Woh adult film hai, yeh family film hai."

Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹500 crore in just five days at the box office in India. Worldwide, the film has earned over ₹800 crore.

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