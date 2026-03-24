Drishyam 3 Postponed, Mohanlal Starrer To Now Hit In Theatres On Superstar's Birthday In May 2026

Mohanlal has been gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Drishyam 3. However, on Monday, the makers announced that the film had been postponed for a reason better known to them. They have announced the new release date, and it stands special for the superstar as it marks his birthday.

Drishyam 3 postponed

Taking to Instagram, Mohanlal shared a new poster of Drishyam's much-awaited sequel and revealed that the film will not hit the theatres on May 21, marking the actor's birthday. This year, the superstar will celebrate his 66th birthday. Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, "The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release."

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 2.

Why was Drishyam 3 postponed?

The makers have not revealed the reason, but rumours have been rife that the makers postponed it in the wake of the ongoing tension in the Gulf, which might impact the business of the film.

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All about Drishyam 3

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment marks the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise. The team concluded the shoot in December last year, and since then, it has been in the post-production stage. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the sequel will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty, along with Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anu, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Siddique as Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS and K. B. Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew. Panorama Studios and Pen Studios acquired the distribution rights in North India and also the digital rights of the film.