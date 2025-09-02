'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash Varrier As An Extra In Param Sundari Stuns Internet, Netizens Call Her 'One Wink Wonder'

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became a nationwide sensation with a small 'wink' scene in the movie Oru Adaar Love and earned the moniker "wink girl" from netizens, stunned fans as she was seen as an extra in the recently released film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

A small video and some still from the Bollywood movie that purportedly show Priya walking behind the lead actors of Param Sundari in a scene has gone viral with many wondering whether it is actually her or another actress. In a snippet from Param Sundari that has been doing the rounds on social media, Priya can be seen dressed in a red and white saree as she silently walks amid the crowd, behind Sidharth and Manjot Singh in a scene.

However not IMDb or Wikipedia credits her as an actress in Param Sundari. It could be that the actress believed to be Priya is some else with resembling features. In 2015, Priya has featured in Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam produced by Dhanush and in the leading role in the Kannada movie Vishnu Priya.

The clip from Param Sundari that seemingly shows Priya as an extra sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some claimed that there was a full fledged role for her in the movie which was probably cut in the final edit and possibly the scene whose clip is now going viral remains.

Param Sundari released on August 29 | Image: X