With Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Scores Many Firsts?

Dhurandhar is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, with industry insiders and trade experts believing that the project has the potential to end an otherwise lukewarm year on a high note at the box office. The movie is headlined by Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar. R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna round up the ensemble cast. The first look teaser of the film was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, and the trailer of Dhurandar will be released today, November 18, ahead of its release on December 5. With the spy thriller, Ranveer Singh seems to be eyeing several career firsts. If reports are to be believed, the movie is going to be the most expensive project of the actor so far, with the longest runtime and with a two-part release.

Dhurandhar to be the longest film of Ranveer Singh's career so far?

Reports suggest that the Aditya Dhar directorial is eyeing a runtime of over three hours. However, the final CBFC formalities are yet to be revealed, which might impact the film's duration. A source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “At present, the final run time of Dhurandhar is more than 3 hours. It is somewhere around 3 hours and 5 minutes. The final duration, locked by Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will be known in the next 10 days.” If true, the movie will become the longest film of Ranveer Singh's career, surpassing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2 hours, 48 minutes) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2 hours, 51 minutes).

Dhurandhar to be the first Ranveer Singh film to be released in two parts?

While Ranveer Singh has been a part of franchise films like Simbba and Don 3 (yet to go on floors), none of the actor's films have been released as a duology. With Dhurandhar, the makers are likely to go the Ramayana way and release the sequel to the film in consecutive years. An insider in the know told Bollywood Hungama, “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first instalment. It’ll end at a decisive point, and the story will then continue in the second part.” The source added, “It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively, and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half.” However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.



Dhurandhar to become Ranveer Singh's most expensive film?

Not a lot has been revealed about the budget of Dhurandhar. Some reports suggest that the movie has been touted between ₹250 crore and ₹300 crore. If true, the movie would become the most expensive film of Ranveer Singh's career, surpassing Padmavat (₹215 crore), Bajirao Mastani (₹145 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (₹160 crore) and other previous releases.