De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Passes Monday Test With ₹4.25 Cr Biz But Fails To Beat Prequel

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan starrer hit the big screens on November 14, coinciding with Children's Day. The film opened to a mixed word of mouth, which helped boost the business of film. No new releases have also contributed positively to the collection of De De Pyaar De 2.

De De Pyaar De 2 holds steady at box office

De De Pyaar De 2 opened to ₹8.75 crore at the box office in India. Over the weekend, the movie registered an uptick in business. The film raked in ₹12.25 crore on Saturday and ₹13.75 crore on Sunday. The Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer recorded a slight dip on Monday, as expected.

As per Sacnilk, the movie raked in ₹4.25 crore on Monday. The dip in collection can be attributed to the working day. The movie will likely pick up the earnings on Tuesday owing to discounted ticket prices. As of now, De De Pyaar De 2 has amassed a total of ₹39 crore in India in the four-day theatrical run.



De De Pyaar De 2 fails to beat the box office earnings of its prequel

While De De Pyaar De 2 is maintaining steady at the box office, it has been unable to beat the earnings of the original film released in 2019. The first film, which also featured Tabu, recorded a much stronger opening with ₹10.41 crore on day 1, including paid previews. In the four-day run, De De Pyaar De had amassed a total of ₹44.73 crore. The lifetime collection of the film stands at ₹104.13 crore.

