Ranveer Singh who is known for his versatile performances and energetic persona, is all set to entertain audiences with exciting projects lined up for the coming years. After recently announcing his involvement in highly anticipated films like Singham Again, Don 3, and Shaktimaan, the actor has now added another feather to his cap by signing a brand-new action thriller.

Will Ranveer feature in Aditya Dhar’s next?

Set to commence production as early as April/May 2024, Ranveer’s latest venture will see him collaborating with National Award-Winning director Aditya Dhar. The news was revealed by sources close to Pinkvilla.

Describing the film's premise, a source shared, “After URI: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar has been looking to create something special and is finally set to embark on a new journey with an action thriller led by Ranveer Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies and will see Ranveer is a completely new avatar – it’s a real, heroic, and larger-than-life world. Ranveer and Aditya have met 4 to 5 times over the last 3 weeks and the paperwork is expected to be locked shortly.”

Ranveer has rescheduled his other projects to prioritise Aditya’s film: Reports

The project has reportedly garnered quick interest from Ranveer Singh, who eagerly jumped on board after hearing the script. "It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and got all charged up to be a part of Dhar’s world in the first meeting itself," added the source.

This newfound collaboration has swiftly taken precedence in Ranveer's schedule over his previously planned projects. While initially slated to begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra in April 2024, Ranveer has rearranged his commitments to prioritise Aditya Dhar's film.

Following this action-packed venture, the actor is set to delve into Don 3 from August/September 2024, followed by Shaktimaan in May/June 2025.