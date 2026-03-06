Yami Gautam Issues Clarification On 'Liking' A Reel Shading Kriti Sanon’s Best Actress Win: Never Resorted To Cheap PR

Yami Gautam has issued a clarification on her social media handle after she was targeted for 'liking' a reel shading Kriti Sanon's Best Actress win at an award show. Yami explained that the actors are tagged in multiple posts daily and called her action 'accidental' and 'unintentional' tap.

Yami Gautam issues a clarification

Taking to her X handle on early Friday, Yami penned a long note clarifying her recent actions in shading Kriti Sanon. She started her note by writing, "It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally."

She further slammed PR tactics to gain attention and shared that she had respectfully cleared her stance on entertainment awards shows long ago. "Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that," she continued.

"I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work," Yami concluded.

Yami Gautam is referring to this reel

A reel is going viral on the internet that shows Kriti receiving an award for Best Actress for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein. The clip was edited with Yami's previous comments on validations from the film industry. “You try everything, and it still doesn’t work. So, I’ve stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I’m not. Nothing like that," she was quoted as saying.

The video concluded with the question "Is it fair?" Some users argued that Yami deserved the award for her performance in Haq.