Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding: Costliest Tollywood Marriage Ceremonies Ever? The Price Of Multi-days Festivities Will Shock You

The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has kept social media abuzz for the last few days. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with a cricket match on February 24. The actors tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. The festivities concluded on March 4 with a grand reception for friends and family in Hyderabad.

Following the reception, the couple have confessed to going ‘underground’. Following their wedding announcement, social media users have taken a heightened interest in their elaborate outfits, dreamy sangeet setup, simple post-wedding appearance and that they honoured their roots by travelling to their hometowns for post-wedding rituals. Amid this, some netizens have also enquired about the cost of the wedding functions.

Vijay and Rashmika's wedding, sangeet and a few other pre-wedding events took place at The Mementoes By ITC Hotels, which is a premium 5-star property. Following this, they treated their fans across the country with a free meal and distributed sweets on various occasions. Finally, they held their reception at Taj Krishna, another luxurious hotel brand.



Also Read: ViRosh Attend Sathyanarayana Puja At Vijay's Hometown, Video Goes Viral

As per 123 Telugu, the total cost of the wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was approximately ₹12 crore. This report comes amid buzz of the actors rejecting an OTT deal to sell the rights to their wedding for ₹60 crore. While there is no confirmation of the reports yet, it is said to be one of Tollywood's costliest weddings.

Advertisement

Most expensive South Indian weddings of all times

Tollywood and the regional film industry are no strangers to opulent displays at weddings. From Allu Arjun to Ram Charan, all well-known actors and producers are known to tie the knot in grand festivities with ample pomp and show. As per GQ India, the costliest celebrity weddings in the South are:

Advertisement

Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy: In 2016, the couple got married in a lavish 5-day affair. With over 50,000 guests, the event took place at Bangalore Palace Grounds. As per the publication, the wedding cost a whopping ₹550 crore.

NTR Junior and Lakshmi: Jr NTR got married in 2011. With over 3,000 VIPs in attendance, the wedding is said to cost ₹100 crore at the time.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy: Tollywood's favourite couple also tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. The event took place at Hitex Grounds in Madhapur and allegedly cost between ₹90-100 crore.