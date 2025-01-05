Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Vs Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office: Popular Bollywood Rom-Com Or Cult Horror, Which One Leads?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Vs Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer rom-com Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is enjoying a good run at the box office upon its re-release on January 3. In two days, the movie has not collected good figures, given the huge demand from the audiences, its shows have also been doubled. The performance of the film is expected to be in the range of ₹5-6 crore in the opening weekend.

A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image: IMDb

YJHD shows and collections double on day 2

After opening at ₹1.20 crore net collection, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2013 romantic-comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani scored an almost 100% jump on its second day of re-release. The business on day 2 was ₹2.40 crore, almost double the collection of its opening day. The Ayan Mukerji's directorial had over 750 shows on the first day and with demand rising, the shows doubled on its second day to 1600 shows. The two-day collection of the film on its re-release is around ₹3.60 crore.

Deepika-Ranbir in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image: X

However, it is still trailing behind Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, which enjoyed a terrific run after its re-release last year.

Tummbad re-release on top among Bollywood films

The cult horror film Tumbbad re-released on September 11 last year to a tremendous response. On both days, the film's collection led over Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Tumbbad collected ₹1.65 crore on day 1, followed by ₹2.65 crore on day 2. The first-weekend biz was ₹7.34 crore, which is again likely to be more than YJHD.

Tumbbad poster | Image: X