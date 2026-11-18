The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, was released on Wednesday, giving audiences a glimpse of a family drama that looks at love, marriage and changing family roles from a different perspective.

Best known for his films centred on family relationships and romance, Barjatya returns to a familiar setting but with a few changes. This time, the story moves away from the usual idea of a bride moving into her husband’s home, as the trailer shows a husband moving into his wife’s house after marriage.

The film also puts its female lead at the centre of the relationship, with her having a say in important decisions about their future. It looks at how couples can build a life together without having to choose between their respective families.