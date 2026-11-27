Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh's film has finally been released in the theatres. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie is receiving mixed reviews from the audience, with many praising the director for bringing back the 90s family drama to the big screen. However, there is a section of fans who called the plot repetitive.

Netizens review Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Soon after the movie released, the movie buffs took to their social media handle to share reviews. A user wrote, "Sorry, #SoorajBarjatya sir. I genuinely had high hopes for your film and was eagerly waiting to watch it. But honestly, I couldn't find the enjoyment I was expecting. This time, things just didn't fall into place."

Another user wrote, "Marriage is an important decision, even in a love marriage. The direction fails to establish a strong enough bond between the lead characters to make us believe that he would choose his love at 1st sight over his parents' wishes. Their love story simply doesn't bloom. I have plenty to rant about because the film barely makes any logical sense even core intention on paper was strong. It's Sooraj Barjatya's dreamy la-la land, but without the charm or fascination."

Film critic Sumit Kadel, on the other hand, gave 4 stars out of 5 and called the movie "emotional family drama with a bold and progressive message". He wrote, "The film touches your heart. There are several emotionally powerful moments that will leave your eyes moist. More importantly, it delivers a progressive and mature message to the younger generation without compromising on the values of Indian families."

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Another user called it a "wholesome family entertainer" and added, "Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a typical BARJATYA FILM that has ROMANCE, MUSIC, FAMILY VALUES and ENTERTAINMENT, and you are going to love this film, especially the family audiences. Must watch hai dekho dekho."

All about Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The story moves away from the usual idea of a bride moving into her husband’s home, as the trailer shows a husband moving into his wife’s house after marriage. The film also puts its female lead at the centre of the relationship, with her having a say in important decisions about their future. It looks at how couples can build a life together without having to choose between their respective families.

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