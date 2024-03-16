×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Off To A Decent Start

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has minted ₹4.25 crore on the first day. The film had an overall 13.86 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yodha
Yodha | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani released in theatres on March 15. Despite its extravagant promotion, which included releasing the trailer in the middle of a flight, the film received a lukewarm response on its first day. Yodha is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

 

Yodha poster | Image: X

 

Yodha opens to a decent start at the box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has minted ₹4.25 crore on the first day. The film had an overall 13.86 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy with 43.50 percent followed by Hyderabad and Jaipur. Meanwhile, the morning shows registered an occupancy of 10.18 percent, afternoon shows had an occupancy of 11.68 percent, evening shows had an occupancy of 13.29 percent and the night shows had the highest occupancy of 20.28 percent.

 

 

Yodha faces stiff competition from Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's Shaitaan. Shaitaan spent a week in theaters and earned ₹4.61 crore on Friday. Shaitaan has collected ₹84.36 crore in India thus far.

 

 

Yodha vs Bastar

Yodha clashed at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, a political drama film that reunited the cast of The Kerala Story, including actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Bastar stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles. While Yodha earned ₹4.25 crore, Bastar collected just ₹50 lakh on its opening day in theatres.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra stars in Yodha as an off-duty soldier aboard a terrorist-hijacked passenger plane. When the engine stops working, he plans to beat the hijackers and keep the passengers safe. Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, and others also star in the action-packed film.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sukesh

Sukesh Alleges Threat

2 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India LIVE

4 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Injured

10 minutes ago
Brazil real estate group MRV&Co

MRV considers Resia split

12 minutes ago
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today

UPMSP Begins Evaluation

13 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

15 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana

Fire at Oil Godown

23 minutes ago
Bastar The Naxal Story Review

Bastar BO Collection

26 minutes ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

B'luru Struggles

29 minutes ago
Ford Mustang Mach-E

NTSB probes Ford crash

37 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump and Ex-Vice President Mike Pence

Pence on Trump

38 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha Box Office Day 1

39 minutes ago
Union HM Amit Shah

Amit Shah LS Campaign

39 minutes ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

'Older Brother PM Modi'

41 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

42 minutes ago
Bastar Teaser

Bastar First Impression

44 minutes ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News17 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News18 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo