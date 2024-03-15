×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Yodha First Impressions: Netizens Call Sidharth Malhotra's Aerial-action Film His 'Career Best'

Yodha released worldwide on the big screen today, March 15. The film is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Akanksha Arora
Yodha
Yodha | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Yodha hit the big screens today, March 15. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The action flick is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Social media users who caught the early shows of the film took to their account to share their first impressions of the Sidharth Malhotra movie. 

Sidharth Malhotra Show All the Way: Netizens Share First Reviews of Yodha 

Several social media users caught the early shows of Yodha and shared their first reviews of the film on X (formerly Twitter). Hailing the film as a ‘Sidharth Malhotra show’, one user wrote, “#Yodha has been watched and boy oh boy - it’s a #SidharthMalhotra show all the way!! Chalo itna delays worth raha (was worth the delay).” 

A screengrab of social media review | Image: X

 

Another user called the film Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘career best’. They wrote on X, “It's so inspiring and perfect film-making in all aspects be it Details,filming,camera work, music and acting ! All are at their peaks ! @SidMalhotra take a bow , Delhi Boy has delivered his career best performance in #Yodha.” 

A screengrab of social media review | Image: X

 

A review also mentioned that the plot of the film is not predictable and that the film is full of twists and turns. The post read, “Watched #Yodha During the premiere(Not sensor copy screening😉)today and really liked the movie it was so good to see @SidMalhotra in action role he outclassed in action and patriotic scenes also the twits and turn in the movie’s are good and will keep you hooked.”

A screengrab of social media review | Image: X

A user also called the film ‘entertaining’ and hailed Sidharth’s performance. The review read, “#Yodha first review - Siddharth Malhotra film is entertaining with good action, emotions and one emotional song. #Yodha Movie Review 3.5/5 You can prefer it as an entertaining film.” 

A screengrab of social media review | Image: X

What is Yodha about? 

Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, the aerial-action thriller chronicles the life of an Indian soldier who finds himself embroiled in conspiracies. Yodha will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and has gone through several delays in terms of its release. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023. The makers then decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

