Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani released in theatres on March 15. Despite its extravagant promotion, which included releasing the trailer in the middle of a flight, the film received a lukewarm response on its first day. Yodha is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Yodha poster | Image: X

Yodha opens to a decent start at the box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has minted ₹4.25 crore on the first day. The film had an overall 13.86 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy with 43.50 percent followed by Hyderabad and Jaipur. Meanwhile, the morning shows registered an occupancy of 10.18 percent, afternoon shows had an occupancy of 11.68 percent, evening shows had an occupancy of 13.29 percent and the night shows had the highest occupancy of 20.28 percent.

Yodha faces stiff competition from Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's Shaitaan. Shaitaan spent a week in theaters and earned ₹4.61 crore on Friday. Shaitaan has collected ₹84.36 crore in India thus far.

Yodha vs Bastar

Yodha clashed at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, a political drama film that reunited the cast of The Kerala Story, including actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Bastar stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles. While Yodha earned ₹4.25 crore, Bastar collected just ₹50 lakh on its opening day in theatres.

Sidharth Malhotra stars in Yodha as an off-duty soldier aboard a terrorist-hijacked passenger plane. When the engine stops working, he plans to beat the hijackers and keep the passengers safe. Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, and others also star in the action-packed film.