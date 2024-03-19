Advertisement

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience. The film had a slow start at the box office but saw growth over the weekend. However, the film witnessed its first major drop, failing to pass the Monday test.

Yodha box office collection day 4

Helmed by director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is estimated to collect ₹2.15 crore on the fourth day at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Adding Monday's earnings, the total collection now stands at ₹19.66 crore.

(A poster of Yodha | Image: Instagram)

On day 1, Yodha collected ₹4.25, followed by ₹6.01 crore and ₹7.25 crore on days 2 and 3, respectively.

Yodha had an overall 10.36 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, with a maximum during night shows - 12 percent The film witnessed a clash with Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story and managed to overpower the box office numbers. The Adah Sharma starrer has earned ₹2.24 crore in four days, likely to be one of the lowest earners of 2024.

The film was made on a budget of ₹55 crore, and its running time is 130 minutes.

Does Yodha live up to the hype?

The film does an injustice to its action film tag by indulging in too many details. The "who did what" bears well in a whodunit and not in a film that is supposed to take you on a ride - quite literally inside a flight. At some point, the big twist of the film is also a giveaway. This is a direct consequence of overindulging in the plot, hoping the lead actor to carry the audience with the flow. However, Sidharth's limited range in acting becomes quite a burden."(Click to read the full review by Republic)

(A poster of Yodha | Image: Instagram)

Produced by Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the makers have reportedly sold the digital rights to Prime Video.