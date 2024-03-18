×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Sidharth Malhotra Mobbed By Fans During Surprise Visit To Yodha Screening | VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra headlines the recent aerial-action film Yodha which released on March 15 and stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani also.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra | Image:Varinder Chawla/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the success of his recent film Yodha. The actor headlines the film along with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film hit the big screens on March 15, and days after the release Sidharth surprised his fans by visiting the theatre. Videos and photos of the actor from inside the hall are now doing rounds on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra mobbed by fans

On March 15, Sidharth Malhotra surprised his fans by watching Yodha in theatres. In a video going viral on social media, the actor can be seen surrounded by a huge crowd of fans attempting to click pictures of him. However, the Shershah actor maintained his calm in the frenzy and expressed his gratitude to the fans who came to watch the films in the theatre. 

In the video, Sidharth could be seen waving at fans and greeting them in theatres. He kept his look casual for the outing. Videos and photos of the actor are doing rounds on social media with netizens praising him for keeping his calm. 

Sidharth Malhotra on differences between Yodha and Shershah 

Sidharth Malhotra opened up about starring in Yodha at a pre-release event in Delhi on March 18. At the event, the actor assured his fans that the aerial-action film is different from his previous movie Shershaah, where the actor essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra. Addressing the comparison between the two films, the actor said, “Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations that what all Yodha task force will do.” The actor hailed the movie has much more ‘commercial and entertaining’ than Shershaah. 

For the unversed, in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of an Indian officer who finds himself embroiled in conspiracies. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and has gone through several delays in terms of its release. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023. The makers then decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15, before finally releasing it on March 15. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

