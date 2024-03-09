×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Yodha Stunt Choreographer Says Sidharth Malhotra Handled The Action Sequences 'Like A Boss'

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in action thriller Yodha. The film features a heavy dose of choreographed action sequences performed by the actor himself.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra | Image:Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Yodha. The film will see him take on terrorists mid-air as he fights for his life on a hijacked airplane. A recent BTS video from the film, shows the actor prepping with full gusto for the action sequences in the film he has shot himself.

 

Sidharth Malhotra is emerging as a dependable action star

Sidharth Malhotra appears to have found his niche when it comes to the action genre. The BTS video for Yodha, shared by the actor a few days back, showssequences Sidharth seamlessly performing one action montage after another. The film's South African stunt choreographer Craig Macrae appears to be all praises for the actor.

shows

As per a Firstpost report, Macrae has shared that Sidharth handled the action prep and sequences "like a boss". Macrae found Sidharth easy to train as the actor took to complicated action choreography in one go, particularly hand-to-hand combat and knife techniques. It is worth noting that Sidharth was last seen in his OTT debut, Indian Police Force which also saw him perform his stunts and action sequences, under the direction and guidance of Rohit Shetty.

Sidharth Malhotra recently paid a visit to Kashi Vishwanath

Sidharth Malhotra is currently on his round of promotions for Yodha. The actor took a break from the same to pay a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri which was on March 8. A video of the actor's pilgrimage shows him dressed in a simple kurta as he enters the premises of the temple with folded hands. 

Separately, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna has been directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film also features Disha Patani in a key role. The film will be releasing in theatres on March 15. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

