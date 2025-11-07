Wannabe Sabrina Carpenter: Malaika Arora Roasted For 'Vulgar' Twerking In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Chillgum MV

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to release the music video of his song Chillgum from the album 51 Glorious Days on November 8. A teaser of the MV was shared by T-Series recently which led to Malaika Arora, who features in it, getting brutally trolled. One of the portions from the teaser clip shows her twerking with her tongue out while Honey does a slap gesture. This portion of the choreography has been called "vulgar" and "inappropriate" by a section of social media users.

Many fumed at the fact that Malaika agreed to do such choreography even at 50. Some tried to school her over the difference between "sex appeal" and "desperation". "The issue isn’t her age, it’s that she looks vulgar and cheap (sic)," commented one. Another social media user wrote, "But the choreography on this mv is just so so vulgar (sic)." Malaika's criticism also stems from the fact that Honey Singh is known for making songs that present women in objectional manner through his lyrics. Some even questioned her for agreeing to feature in the Chillgum MV, and not just over the bold choreography as shown in the released clip.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora twerks in a scene from Chillgum music video | Image: YouTube screengrab

Some drew comparisons between Malaika's bold avatar and the controversy courted by Sabrina Carpenter with her album cover for Man's Best Friend. The cover depicts the singer on her knees while a man holds a fistful of her hair. While some called it an extension of her playful image, others trolled Sabrina for showing women as submissive to men and presenting them in a regressive light.

Sabrina Carpenter on Man's Best Friend album cover | Image: X

Malaika, meanwhile, also featured in the Thamma special song Poison Baby. Her glam look in the song went viral. Lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana had defended stuffing the movie with item songs, saying they were driving the narrative forward and weren't mere item songs.