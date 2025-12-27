YRF Postpones Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Is Dhurandhar The Reason?

April 2026 was supposed to be a mega box office time with YRF releasing Alia Bhatt’s Alpha on the big screens. However, after the War 2 debacle at the box office, there were reports that Aditya Chopra, who is the brain behind the YRF Spyverse, is making "crucial revisions" to Alpha. Now, trade analysts suggest that the makers of the Alpha have decided to change the release date of the film. The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 17, but it will now get a new release date. The actual reason behind this decision has also come to light.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the decision was made to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan.

He posted, “#BreakingNews... 'ALPHA' AVOIDS CLASH WITH 'BATTLE OF GALWAN' – YRF TO DECIDE ON NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving #Alpha from its earlier announced release date of 17 April 2026 to avoid a direct clash with #BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked 17 April 2026 for #Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months. #AliaBhatt | #Sharvari | #YRF | #YRFSpyUniverse”

This is not the first delay for Alpha. The makers initially planned the film’s theatrical release for Christmas 2025, but they later shifted it to April 2026 as work on the project continued.

Along with Alia Bhatt, the YRF Spy Universe film features Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles. Fans recently spotted a link to Alpha in the post-credit scene of War 2. The banner is also developing Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan.