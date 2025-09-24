Alia Bhatt Clears The Air On Alpha Release Date Amid Rumours Of 'Crucial Revisions' To Movie's Screenplay By Aditya Chopra

Alia Bhatt was present at the Milan Fashion Week 2025 for Gucci's show. She was joined by BTS member Jin, Japanese singer Koji Mukai, Thai stars Zeepruk and Milk Pansa and Korean singer Seungmin among others. The Bollywood actress has some much-anticipated movies lined up, and YRF's Alpha, opposite Sharvari and Bobby Deol, is set to release in December. On the sidelines of the Milan Fashion Week, Alia affirmed that Alpha will release on December 25 this year, as planned.

Alia Bhatt at Milan Fashion Week 2025 for Gucci's show | Image: X

This assertion comes after it was reported that Aditya Chopra, who is the brain behind the YRF Spyverse, is making "crucial revisions" to Alpha after the debacle of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2. It was said that Aditya is making changes to the movie's "screenplay and its execution to ensure the film lives up to the studio's expectations and restores faith in the spy universe brand". This would mean that perhaps re-shoots would have also taken place or are lined up. However, after Alia has asserted that Alpha release date remains unchanged it is safe to assume that the the team has got it all covered and is slowly inching towards completion of the action project before its scheduled release.

“Alpha releases in December, 2025. 25th of December. Wow! It's pretty close. Yeah, that's the big one for me because it's my first venture into action. And I'm really curious to see how the audience connects with that,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared, clearing all speculations emerging around the movie's delayed release due to changes.