YRF Spyverse Director Siddharth Anand Lauds Dhurandhar, Gets Trolled: Aditya Dhar Se Seekh Lo!

Dhurandhar is performing well at the box office. It is inching towards the ₹150 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has received unanimous critical praise. A part 2 of the Ranveer Singh starrer is also in the offing and will release on March 19 next year. While Yash starrer Toxic is also releasing on the same day, the immense appreciation for Dhurandhar has not only hyped up fans for part 2, but will also look to rattle any other titles coming out in a clash with it.

As Dhurandhar got audience approval for its gripping narrative, strong performances and a stellar background score BGM, many also praised its realistic portrayal of a spy's life and the challenges they have to face during covert operations. The movie has also been pitted against YRF Spyverse, which glamorises the lives and actions of spies while remaining detached from reality. Netizens also praised how well geopolitics has been depicted in Dhurandhar and world building draws you in, something that is entirely missing from the Spyverse.

Now, director Siddharth Anand has reacted to the success of Dhurandhar. Siddharth's biggest hits have been YRF Spyverse's Pathaan and War. He wrote, "DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for long with you. It doesn’t leave you. You crave for wanting more. It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak! How! How? Because the director @AdityaDharFilms propelled all of them with his conviction. And his passion. Which shows in every frame. There are some scenes that are executed like a seasoned maestro. Each performance, all of them, have just submitted and allowed their best to be extracted. I’m going to go again. And i don’t remember wanting to see a film again in the theatres for years.. so happy (sic)."

Dhurandhar director Aditya responded to Siddharth's praise for his movie, writing, "Thanks so much Siddharth Sir! It was indeed an incredible team effort (sic)." Siddharth also got trolled after he praised Dhurandhar as many asked him why he makes movies like Pathaan and War.