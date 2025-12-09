1.2 Million Views In 4 Days: Akshaye Khanna's Craze In Dhurandhar Sets New YouTube Viewership Record For Bahraini Track Fa9la

Dhurandhar movie from director Aditya Dhar has gone viral. Not only are the intense performances of the lead cast getting unanimous praise, but director Aditya Dhar's world building and his unfiltered take on terrorism targeted at India getting thumbs up. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. The part is inspired by a Pakistani based gangster, who built his own town inside Karachi, called Lyari Town, where criminals operated amok.

One of the scenes in the spy thriller sees Dakait making a swagger-filled entry as the Bahraini track Fa9la plays in the background. This scene has gone viral from the movie, with many reels of Akshaye getting love from the fans.

Advertisement

The song from Khaleeji rapper Flipperachi has been aptly used by Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev. Netizens have even called it the "next Jamal Kudu", comparing its virality to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal song Jamal Kudu, which plays as Abrar Haque (Bobby Deol) is introduced to the audiences.

Fa9la viewership on YouTube was boosted by over a million after Dhurandhar release. As more and more people are watching the Bollywood movie, the Bahraini track's viewership is getting a major boost. Additionally, Indians have flooded the comments section on YT with praise for Akshaye Khanna and his appeal in Dhurandhar.

Advertisement

On the day Dhurandhar released, Fa9la had 7 million views on YT. Now, its over 8.2 million. After the song went viral, with many using it on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, Jio Studios and Ranveer Singh released the film version on social media. Ranveer even used it on his Instagram account for a separate post on Sunday.