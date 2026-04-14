Zanai Bhosle Is 'Overwhelmed With Emotions' After Grandmother Asha Bhosle's Funeral: Goodbye My Love

Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer, left for the heavenly abode on April 12 at the age of 92. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on April 13. Following her funeral at the Shivaji Park Crematorium, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle expressed her grief and penned a note acknowledging the love they showered on Bhosle. She admitted finding it difficult to pen her emotions and promised to write something later when she feels better. Zanai was inconsolable at the funeral of Asha Bhosle.

Zanai Bhosle reacts after her grandmother Asha Bhosle's death

Zanai shared a set of two posts on her Instagram Stories. In the first post, she shared a photo from Asha Bhosle's Antim Darshan at her residence and expressed gratitude for the support. She wrote, “So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She added, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above."

In the next post, she re-shared a post in which she is posing with Asha Bhosle and simply wrote, "Goodbye my love, love of my life."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The legendary singer, who shaped Indian playback singing for over 8 decades, breathed her last on April 12. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of April 11 due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared. The doctors later confirmed that the 92-year-old singer suffered a cardiac arrest and, despite their best efforts, succumbed to multiple organ failure on Sunday morning.

Her son Anand Bhosle performed the last rites in the presence of family, close friends, state leaders and industry insiders.