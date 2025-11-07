Zarine Khan, Mother Of Zayed Khan And Sussanne Khan, Dies At 81

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, and mother to mother to Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan died at her residence in Mumbai earlier this morning, November 7, according to media reports. She was 81 when she breathed her last. According to reports, she was suffering from age-related ailments.

Sanjay and Zarine reportedly met at a bus stop and fell in love. After dating for years, they got married in 1966 and welcomed four kids, Simone Arora, Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan.

Before marrying Sanjay Khan, Zarine Khan briefly worked in Bollywood and appeared in movies such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali. However, she left the entertainment world and turned Interior Designer. She was also a published cookbook author, known for her book Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook.

Zarine Khan's last Instagram post is...

Earlier this year, in July, she celebrated her 81st birthday with family and friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos from the celebration and captioned it as "Happiness," followed by a heart emoticon.

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and kids Zayed, Sussanne, Farah and Simone, and grandkids Zidaan, Aariz, Azaan Ali, Fizaa Ali, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. Meanwhile, the family is yet to share a post on the death of their matriarch.