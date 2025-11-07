Bomb Threat At Idli Kadai Actor Arun Vijay's Chennai Residence, Probe Underway

On Friday, a bomb threat at Arun Vijay's Chennai residence led to an immediate response from police and the bomb squad team. According to a report in the news agency ANI, the teams were alerted after the DGP office received an email threat from a mysterious individual, as stated by officials of the Ekkattuthangal Police Station. It warned about a bomb planted at the actor's residence in Chennai.

Soon after the officials received the information, a bomb detection squad, along with police, rushed to search his residence.

The investigation is currently underway.

Who is Arun Vijay?

He is a prominent face of the Tamil film industry, but has also worked in movies such as Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Son of veteran actor Vijayakumar, he made his acting debut in Sundar C's Murai Mappillai (1995). He has starred in movies such as Thulli Thirintha Kaalam, Pandavar Bhoomi, Yennai Arindhaal, Thadam and Malai Malai. He was recently seen in Dhanush and Nithya Menen's starrer Idli Kadai. Next, he will be seen in Retta Thala, helmed by Kris Thirukumaran and produced by Bobby Balachandran under his BTG Universal banner. The film also stars Yogi Samy, Hareesh Peradi and John Vijay in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Apart from this, he also has Borrder and Agni Siragugal in the lineup.