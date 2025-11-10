Updated 10 November 2025 at 16:15 IST
Zarine Khan Prayer Meet: Zayed Khan With Father Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, Other Celebs Attend
Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Simone Arora, Farah Khan Ali and Sussanne Khan, and their grandchildren.
Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, died on November 7 at the age of 81. According to reports, she died due to cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence in the early hours of November 7. Born as a Parsi and married to a Muslim, she was cremated as per Hindu rituals. On Monday, November 10, the family organised a prayer meet in Mumbai to honour Zarine Khan, which was attended by the Khan family and their friends.
Zayed Khan was seen helping his father, Sanjay Khan, get out of the car at the venue. Dressed in all white, the yesteryear actor greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.
Zayed Khan's wife, Malaika Parekh, also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands before heading inside after Sanjay and Zayed Khan.
Sanjay and Zarine Khan's elder daughter, Simone Arora, dressed in a white and black traditional ensemble, greeted the paps with a smile and folded hands.
Their other daughter, Farah Khan Ali, arrived with his kids, Fizaa Ali and Azaan Ali.
Sussanne Khan, dressed in a white saree with red floral embroidery, arrived with her younger son Hridhaan Roshan.
Rani Mukerji was also snapped arriving at Zarine Khan's prayer meet.
Hrithik Roshan, who is their ex-son-in-law, was also snapped at the prayer meet.
Sussanne Khan calls her mother Zarine Khan her 'life'
On Sunday, Sussanne shared a video featuring numerous precious moments she spent with her mother. In one of the clips, she can be seen sitting on her mother's lap, hugging her and can be heard saying, "I am my mother’s soul twin. All I am today is because of this amazing woman. She is my god, my mother and my life.” She further penned her emotions in the caption that reads, "My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life… Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light… You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of Grace and Love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were... n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. You teach the Angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you… P.S. You took all our hearts with you…"
