BREAKING: Ghajini Actor Pradeep Rawat Dies At 74 After Battling Blood Cancer
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for roles in Ghajini, Lagaan and Sarfarosh, died on Tuesday at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat, also known for his iconic roles in movies like Lagaan and Sarfarosh, died on Tuesday at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer.
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