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BREAKING: Ghajini Actor Pradeep Rawat Dies At 74 After Battling Blood Cancer

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for roles in Ghajini, Lagaan and Sarfarosh, died on Tuesday at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer.

Abhishek Tiwari
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BREAKING: Ghajini Actor Pradeep Rawat Dies At 74 After Battling Blood Cancer
BREAKING: Ghajini Actor Pradeep Rawat Dies At 74 After Battling Blood Cancer | Image: X

New Delhi: ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat, also known for his iconic roles in movies like Lagaan and Sarfarosh, died on Tuesday at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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