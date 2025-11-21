2 Time Oscar Winner, Once Highest-Paid Actor On American TV, Is Now Homeless And Living Out Of Hotels

Showbiz makes and breaks stars. While there are numerous, inspiring accounts of celebs' rags to riches stories, others who could not handle fame in the right manner, got consumed and are now living in oblivion.

Kevin Spacey is one such name. Once synonymous with Hollywood royalty, the American Beauty star is now struggling to make ends meet and has long been on the list of blacklisted actors. 2017 turned out to be the year when his downfall began. Sexual misconduct allegations were brought forth against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp, followed by three other accusers from the UK, in the following weeks. More than a dozen men have accused him of sexual misconduct, but he continues to deny them all. The claims span decades, with the men describing alleged incidents between 1976 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey has bagged two Oscars for his roles in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty | Image: X

The scandal led to a swift career downfall. Soon after Rapp’s allegations broke, Spacey was fired from the final season of Netflix's then trending show House of Cards. He featured in the political drama in the leading role for five seasons (2013-2017). It is said that when the show's popularity peaked, Spacey took home $500,000 (approximately ₹4.4 crore) per episode salary, making him one of highest paid stars in American showbiz. Before sexual abuse allegations, Spacey reportedly amassed $100 million (over ₹880 crore) fortune from working in Hollywood.

Kevin Spacey was fired from his role as Francis Underwood in House Of Cards following sexual misconduct allegations | Image: X

Long court battles came Spacey's way after 2017, all while he was completely boycotted from the film industry. In 2023, he was found not guilty in a London court for a case in which four men said he sexually assaulted them between 2001 and 2013. He was also found not liable in a 2022 civil lawsuit brought by Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey had molested him when he was 14 years old. Spacey has been involved in legal proceedings in the US and the UK related to multiple allegations.

As the backlash against him appeared to die down, the documentary Spacey Unmasked brought fresh attention to the sexual assault allegations against Spacey. In a new interview with The Telegraph, Spacey shared that he has been forced to sell his home and is living out of hotels and Airbnbs.

Kevin Spacey has also been forced to sell his home in Maryland | Image: X