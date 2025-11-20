Meet The American Billionaire Set To Host 'Biggest Wedding Of The Year' In Udaipur With Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And More As Performers

Udaipur, also known as the City Of Lakes, will see an influx of several high profile celebrities on November 21 and 22 for a high profile wedding. As per reports, the city officials have been put on high alert with regards to security as US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr is one of the guests at this wedding. As per circulating videos, he has already been spotted at the Taj Mahal in Agra. It has also been reported that hitmaker and actress Jennifer Lopez and multiple Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber are among the guest performers. But who is drawing these celebs to India?

Ranveer Singh, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and more celebs are gearing up to perform at a wedding in Udaipur | Image: Republic

Meet US pharma king Raju Mantena set to host his daughter's wedding in Udaipur

Raju Mantena is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a US based pharma company. Prior to creating Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, he founded ICORE Healthcare, a company that provides health plans with solutions to manage specialty cost trends. Before ICORE, he founded the International Oncology Network (ION), an oncology group purchasing organisation and OncoScripts, one of the first oncology focused specialty pharmacies. Ingenus Pharmaceuticals also has research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland and India.

Reportedly, Mantena earned his degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) in India.

Meet the couple

Mumbai-based Wizcraft Weddings & Social Events is taking care of the arrangements at the "Biggest Wedding Of The Year". Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, will tie the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju, at a two-day celebration in Udaipur on November 21 and 22.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will tie the knot in Udaipur on November 21 and 22 | Image: Zola

Udaipur decks up for "Biggest Wedding Of The Year"

The celebrations will be held across different luxury venues in Udaipur, including The Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal (both within the City Palace complex) and Jagmandir Island Palace, an island palace on Lake Pichola. Videos of ultra lavish setups and other prep ongoing at the venues have also surfaced on social media.

Who are the celebrity guests expected at the Udaipur wedding?