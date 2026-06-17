₹370 Ki Biryani Controversy: Gurugram Police Files FIR Against Comedian Pranit More And Himanshu Jangra Under IT Act And BNS

New trouble for comedian Pranit More and attendant Himanshu Jangra as Gurugram Police has registered a case against them in connection with the viral ₹370 ki biryani controversy. The case has been registered on a complaint received from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The FIR has been filed at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have also issued notices to both the accused, directing them to join the investigation.

A notice has also been sent to social media platforms seeking the removal of the video. According to Gurugram Police, the case relates to an objectionable video that went viral on social media and concerns the dignity and respect of women.

The investigation is currently being conducted under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram. Police assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

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Himanshu Jangra issues an apology

In a video shared on Instagram on June 14, Jangra said parts of the dating story he narrated during the show had been improvised for entertainment. "Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main... haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha... but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par," he said. (The story I told there, the girl I was talking about... yes, I did date a girl. But, sir, what I said there was not completely true. I had improvised that story and told it there.)

Jangra also apologised for his remarks and said, "Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Mai is ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Wo maine jo bataya tha wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hai." (I admit that I used some inappropriate words. I would like to apologise for that. What I said was presented only for entertainment purposes. I did not have any such intention or mindset.)

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Speaking about the fallout from the controversy, Jangra said he had faced intense online trolling and lost his job. "Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein mai," he said while describing the impact on his family. (Now, whenever I look at my family, I feel a lot of regret and keep wondering why I went to that show in the first place.)