Sonu Nigam Reveals His Nerves Are Pinched, Undergoing MRI And CT Scans; Calls Treatment 'Very Painful'

Sonu Nigam, who is known for his versatile singing and has given Bollywood iconic tracks, is dealing with a painful health condition. The veteran singer took to his social media handle and posted a video in which he revealed that he is battling a nerve-related condition and has been undergoing medical treatment over the past week.

Sonu Nigam opens up about his painful health condition

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam shared a video in which he is showing his bandage and can be heard saying, "See, my nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines.” He added that physiotherapy sessions have been painful and he is relying on painkillers.

"Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,” he said. Since the medicines are affecting his throat, it shows he is stressed about his concerts and doesn't want to cancel them. He wants to keep his commitment to fans.

“And today I am performing. At least after a month or 10-12 hours. So my confidence is a little low. And on top of that, my throat is a little heavy. But what can I do? I have this muscle. Whatever I am taking to relax it, it will also naturally relax it. So, no problem. May God give me strength on stage," he added.

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Fans are concerned

Soon after the singer dropped the video, his fans flooded the comment section expressing concern. Singer Alisha Chinai wrote, "Get Well ❤️‍🩹 Sonoooo". Shraddha Pandit wrote, "Get well soon dearest Sonuji". A fan wrote, "Get well soon Sonu Sir 🙏 Your voice is our healing. Please take care and rest well. Praying for your speedy recovery." Roop Kumar wrote, "Duniya ke her ek sangeet premi ki duaein aap ke sath hai .. get well soon . We all are praying 🙏 Sonu ji". Another wrote, "Get well soon brother… your self resilience power is extraordinary and kuch bhi ho ap sur me he gaoge… lots of love."

The singer is currently in Dubai for his concert.