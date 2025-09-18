₹50 Business, ₹15 Lakh Salaries: Kangana Ranaut Says Her Restaurant Business Has Been Battered Due To Floods

Bollywood actress and MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut got into the food and beverage business earlier this year with her cafe — The Mountain Story. It was inaugurated on February 14 in Prini village near Manali. As heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods across northern India, affecting parts of Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana's restaurant business has also bore the brunt.

On Thursday, September 18, the Queen actress visited flood affected regions and interacted with people in Manali. She said, "Please know that my house is also here. What am I going through? I have a restaurant which did ₹50 in business yesterday. Salaries amount to ₹15 lakh. You have to understand my pain. I am human too. I am an alone girl, a single woman. Please don't attack me."

The Mountain Story was inaugurated on February 14 this year | Image: Instagram

She also posted photos from her visit to flood affected regions in Manali. "Today, I visited the flood-affected villages and towns of the Manali Assembly segment of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and assessed the damage caused by the disaster. I went to areas such as Solang Nala, Palchan, Bahang, Samahan, Manali village, 17 Mile, Bindu Dhank, 15 Mile, Patlikul, Neri, and met with the affected families. In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands fully with the people. Together, we will move forward with reconstruction and relief efforts with full strength," the caption to her post on X read.

Kangana met residents of various villages and towns in Manali | Image: X