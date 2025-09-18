OTT Releases This Weekend (Sept 19-21): Mahavatar Narsimha, The Trial 2, 28 Years Later, Elio, Indra, Police Police, The Surfer And More Titles To Stream

OTT Releases This Weekend (Sept 19-21): This weekend will see the release of some Hindi and other regional web series and movies on various OTT platforms. While Kajol returns as the headstrong lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of the courtroom drama The Trial, viewers can enjoy a light watch with their family members as Tamil horror comedy House Mates premieres on Zee5. Here's a watchlist for the coming weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha

The animated blockbuster is all set to stream from September 19. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha follows the story of Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and how he is rescued from the clutches of Hiranyakashipu. Mahavatar Narsimha is the first part of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, which will have seven movies in total, releasing until 2037.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Trial 2

The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 will premiere on September 19. Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Karanvir Sharma. Kajol features in the role of Noyonika Sengupta in the series.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

House Mates

Directed by T Raja Vel, Tamil horror comedy House Mates stars Darshan and Aarsha Chandini Baiju in the lead, alongside Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Dheena, Abdool Lee and young Master Henrik. The story follows Karthik (Darshan) and Anu (Aarsha Chandini Baiju), a newlywed couple eager to move into their first home together. However, some extraordinary secrets soon surface is they move into their "ordinary" flat. Is it natural or supernatural? The movie is set to stream from September 19.

Where to watch: Zee5

Police Police

Police Police is a Tamil web series about a team of police officers who are hot on the tail of seasoned criminals. How they use their quirk and brain to solve cases forms the crux of the story. The comedy drama will stream from September 19 and stars Jaiseelan Sivaram as Murali and Mirchi Senthil as Raja.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Surfer

The logline of the movie reads, "A man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. When he is humiliated by a group of locals, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising and pushes him to his breaking point." It stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role and will premiere on OTT on September 19 in multiple languages.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Indra

Tamil thriller Indra is all set for for its digital premiere on September 19. The movie follows an ex-cop, played by Vasanth Ravi, who loses his eyesight in a freak accident but doesn't give up his fight for justice. When a merciless serial killer begins terrorising the city, he takes on the near-impossible task of tracking the murderer despite his disability.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

28 Years Later

With 28 Years Later, director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland return to a world ravaged by Rage virus. One of the bets reviewed movies of the year, it will begin streaming in India on September 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Elio

Elio, Disney-Pixar's animated science fiction adventure, was released in theatres in June this year. It has now premiered on OTT and makes for a perfect watch with family members.