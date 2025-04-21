7 Times Urvashi Rautela Made Us Wonder Why She Is Still Talking - Her Most Bizarre Comments

7 Times Urvashi Rautela Made Us Wonder Why She Is Still Talking | Image: X

Jaat actress Urvashi Rautela grabs headlines everytime she gives an interview and not always for the right reasons. And this time no different, she has caused a buzz online by claiming that their is a temple by her name near Badrinath. With her gaining popularity in regional films, Daaku Maharaaj actress also suggested that a temple should be built in her honour in South India. This isn’t the first time her ‘cringe’ statement have sparked controversy.

Urvashi Rautela claims an 'Urvashi temple' exists next to Badrinath

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi Rautela revealed that a temple near the Badrinath temple is dedicated to her. She stated, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.”

When asked by the host if she believes people worship her, she confidently agreed. She also mentioned that students at Delhi University pray to her and garland her photos, calling her ‘Damdamamai’.

When Urvashi Rautela gave an 'diamond' reaction on Saif Ali Khan's accident

During an interview, Urvashi Rautela was asked about her reaction to the attack incident on Saif Ali Khan. Instead of expressing concern or sympathy, she highlighted her achievements, mentioning the box office success of her film Daaku Maharaj and showing off expensive gifts from her parents, including a Rolex watch and a diamond ring.

When discussing Saif Ali Khan being stabbed at his Mumbai residence, Urvashi commented, "It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

When Urvashi got trolled for claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her

After Cannes 2022, Urvashi stated that Leonardo DiCaprio called her a ‘talented actress.’ Although it seemed like a dream moment, many questioned her claim, accusing her of exaggerating or fabricating the story.

When Urvashi faced backlash for copying Gigi Hadid's

In 2018, Urvashi addressed rumours of dating Ahaan Panday after being seen with him, Chunky Panday’s nephew. Some tabloids claimed they were in a relationship, which led to heavy trolling.

Frustrated, Urvashi took to social media to deny the allegations. Instead of crafting her own response, she copied Gigi Hadid’s post about speculations surrounding her and Zayn Malik. Later, she blamed her social media team for the mishap.

Urvashi Rautela takes a dig at Kiara Advani

In January 2025, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan’s film Game Changer clashed with Daaku Mahaaraj featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela. Despite its star-studded cast, Game Changer failed at the box office, but, on the otherside Daaku Mahaaraj became fans favourite.

In one promotional interview, Urvashi Rautela made a subtle jab at Game Changer, particularly at mom-to-be Kiara Advani sparking controversy.

Hrithik Roshan stalking allegations

For years rumors are going around that Urvashi stalked Hrithik Roshan after performing a special number in Kaabil. Allegations build stronger with that she gate-crashed a party and made unsolicited calls, but her team denied these claims, calling them fabricated and misogynistic.

When Urvashi Rautela called herself ‘best promoter’