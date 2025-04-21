Adele's Rare Appearance With Fiancé Rich Paul At NBA Match Goes Viral Amid Career Break

Skyfall singer Adele enjoyed the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game with her fiancé Rich Paul in the last weekend. The couple sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, appearing cheerful despite the Lakers' defeat. Their outing photos now going amid extended break from music.

Adele and Rich Paul made rare appearance

The photos going viral on X(formerly twitter) shows the 36-year-old singer wearing a stylish grey button-up shirt with matching trousers, finishing the outfit with a tan jacket and gold jewellery. Paul chose a casual look, sporting a black long-sleeved top and a white baseball cap.

This appearance follows Adele's announcement of an indefinite break from music, which she shared during a performance in Germany in September 2024. “I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break,” she told the audience. She explained, “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building.”

Her final performance took place in November 2024, concluding her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas. During that time, the Grammy winner, who shares an 11-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, expressed her desire to have a child with Paul after the residency ended.

Adele and Rich Paul relationship

Adele and Paul generally keep their relationship private, but they are sometimes seen on quiet date nights or at sports events. Their romance gained attention in July 2021 when they were photographed together at the NBA Finals. In 2022, Adele fuelled engagement rumours by wearing a stunning pear-shaped ring at the Brit Awards.