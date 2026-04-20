AA22 Director Atlee-Wife Priya Mohan Welcome Second Child, A Baby Girl: Feeling Blessed…

Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan took to their social media account to share a joint post confirming that they embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple tied the knot in 2014. Atlee and Priya are parents to a three-year-old son, Meer.

After welcoming their son Meer in January 2023, the couple now welcomed a baby girl on April 20.

Atlee and Priya shared the news on Instagram. The post reads, “YAY! I’VE GOT A BABY SISTER!" with an arrow pointing to a sketch labelled “Big Brother Meer". In the illustration, he sits on a toy car, smiling and looking excited, clearly celebrating becoming an older sibling.

In January 2026, the couple went on Instagram to share that they are expecting their second baby. They filled the announcement with love, family moments, and their furry companions. In a beautifully styled post, Priya shared a series of photos that reflected their happiness.

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In one photo, Priya gently cradled her baby bump while wearing a relaxed mehndi-green dress and leaning towards Atlee’s warm smile. In another, their son Meer sat playfully beside them, bringing a charming “big brother” vibe to the pictures.

Atlee and Priya got married in 2014 after they had dated for several years. They held an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family from the film industry. Since then, Priya has stayed actively involved in his journey, supporting his work and standing by him as he grew into one of the most successful directors in South cinema.