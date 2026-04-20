Anushka Sharma Irked By Paparazzi In First Public Appearance With Virat Kohli After Instagram ‘Like’ Controversy

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often attract attention with their airport appearances. The couple appeared at the airport yesterday, marking their first public sighting together since Kohli trended in controversy for reportedly liking a photo posted by German influencer Lizzalazz.

In the now-viral video, Anushka and Virat Kohli leave the airport together. The cricketer wears a black T-shirt with blue jeans, while Anushka keeps it simple yet elegant in a light white kurta with floral detailing, paired with comfortable palazzo trousers and a green dupatta. Virat comes across as a “green flag" husband as he carries Anushka’s bag. Meanwhile, Anushka appears visibly irritated as shutterbugs chase them. She eventually says, ‘relax, relax’ while walking forward.

On Thursday night, users claimed that Virat reportedly liked a picture posted by German influencer Lizzalazz on Instagram.

The “like” sparked fresh online discussion, although it remains unclear whether Kohli did it accidentally or if an algorithm glitch caused it.

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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in 2013 while filming a television commercial. They fell in love but kept their relationship private. In 2017, they married in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in January 2021. Later, in February 2024, they became parents again to a baby boy, whom they named Akaay.