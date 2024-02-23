English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Aamir Khan Meets Dangal Co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents In Faridabad, Offers Condolences

Suhani Bhatnagar's parents organised a prayer meet in her remembrance. Aamir Khan arrived at their house in Faridabad to offer his condolences.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan | Image:Aamir Khan Fans/X
  • 2 min read
Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer wresting drama Dangal (2016), died at the age of 19. She died at AIIMS after battling auto-immune condition Dermatomyositis. After her death, Aamir Khan's production house mourned her passing, writing, "Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani."

Recently, Aamir paid a visit to Suhani's grieving parents in Faridabad. A picture from the time has been doing the rounds on social media.

Aamir Khan meets Suhani Bhatnagar's parents in Faridabad | Image: Aamir Khan Fans/X

Aamir visits Suhani's parents in Faridabad

Suhani Bhatnagar's parents organised a prayer meet in her remembrance. Aamir Khan arrived at their house in Faridabad to offer his condolences. In an earlier interview with ANI, Suhani's mother had shared that they did not inform Aamir about her daughter's health condition as they were busy getting her the right treatment.

Days after her passing Aamir met Suhani's parents at their residence      

Dangal team remembers Suhani Bhatnagar

Faridabad-born actor Suhani Bhatnagar became a prominent face after appearing in the 2016 biographical drama Dangal, which is about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success.

Zaira Wasim played young Geeta while Bhatnagar portrayed the role of Babita. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat. In a social media post, Khan’s production house mourned Bhatnagar’s death.

Aamir Khan with Suhani Bhatnagar (R) | Image: Suhani Bhatnagar/X

The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari also mourned the death. “Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family,” he said in a statement. Suhani had taken a break from acting to complete her studies. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Whatsapp logo