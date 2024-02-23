Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are on a promotional spree for their film Laapataa Ladies. The film marks the return of Kiran to director after 14 years. Amid the promotions, the duo with their 12-year-old son Azad were snapped in the hill town of Mussoorie.

(A viral photo of Aamir Khan with his fans | Image: Instagram)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao visit Woodstock School, Mussoorie

The Khan family visited Woodstock School in Landour, Mussoorie, and several photos and videos from the location are going viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Aamir can be seen signing the autographs for students, dressed in a pink t-shirt. In the viral photos, he happily posed with the fans in a black sweatshirt.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the ex-couple visited the school for the admission of their son Azad. While the duo is divorced, they continue to co-parent their son and are often seen spending quality time together as a family.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan reached Mussoorie with his ex-wife and son Azad, pictures went viral with fans#AamirKhan #KiranRao #mussoorie pic.twitter.com/GGzbcDu3VQ — Roop Rai (@RoopRai80966289) February 22, 2024

Earlier in an interview with Connect FM Canada, the director revealed that they all including Aamir Khan's mother, sisters and his first ex-wife Reena Dutta, live in the same housing society. "My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir’s cousin) also lives nearby. It’s because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family," she said.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan to break his hiatus with Sitaare Zameen Par

The actor was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The film failed at the box office and earned negative reviews from the audience and critics. Owing to this, the actor took a break from acting. Now, he is soon going to start with the shooting of Sitaare Zameen Par, helmed by RS Prasanna. It is a sports drama reflecting real-life scenarios.

Advertisement

Also, he is preparing for his next project Lahore 1947 which stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Khan will be bankrolling the movie.