Aamir Khan's Romance With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Steals the Spotlight At Macau Comedy Festival

Aamir Khan has been making headlines for his blossoming love life. On his 60th birthday, March 13, the Dangal actor held a special press conference to introduce his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Since then, netizens have been eager to know more about B’town’s new couple. In the most recent, Aamir Khan attended the second Macau International Comedy Festival with Gauri Spratt. Photos and videos of the couple arriving together at the event went viral on social media.

Aamir Khan spotted with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in traditional outfits at the Macau Comedy Festival

Aamir Khan recently attended Macau Comedy Festival alongwith Gauri Spratt in China and posed with her for pictures. In now-going viral photos, both smiled at the paparazzi at the venue. Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li also joined them.

In one photo, Aamir, Gauri, Shen Teng, and Ma Li make heart-hand gestures while posing together. They laugh and exchange a few words during the interaction. Aamir is dressed in a black kurta, white pyjama, and a black and golden shawl, while Gauri wears a floral saree. The photos are now going viral, and many are going gaga over their public appearances.

When Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend to the media at an informal meet-and-greet event. During his 60th birthday press meet 3 Idiots actor said, “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding… She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai, and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically.”