Alappuzha Gymkhana Vs Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 3: A Clear Winner Emerges In Vishu Clash

Alappuzha Gymkhana Vs Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 3: This Vishu saw the release of Premalu fame Naslen Gafoor's slice-of-life sports film Alappuzha Gymkhana and Mammootty's Bazooka. While Basil Joseph's Maranamass also hit the big screens on the festive occasion, it has been left behind in the race.

Alappuzha Gymkhana seemed to have emerged as a clear favorite of the viewers at the box office. The movie has received positive reviews from fans and is expected to do good business till Vishu holiday on April 14 (Monday). Interestingly, it has also taken a comfortable lead over its competitor, the biggie Bazooka.

Khalid Rahman is the director of Alappuzha Gymkhana | Image: X

Alappuzha Gymkhana witnesses a good jump on Saturday

Alappuzha Gymkhana registered a solid jump in its collection on Saturday. While it opened at ₹2.65 crore and minted ₹2.8 crore, on its third day, the biz remained highest till now. The Khalid Rahman directorial collected ₹3.65 crore and stands at ₹9.10 crore biz so far. The numbers will certainly cross the ₹15 crore mark on Monday. Alappuzha Gymkhana has established a clear lead over Bazooka, which has minted ₹7.30 crore so far.

Differing reviews for Alappuzha Gymkhana and Bazooka