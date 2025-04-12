Alappuzha Gymkhana Vs Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 3: A Clear Winner Emerges In Vishu Clash

Updated April 12th 2025, 22:51 IST
Alappuzha Gymkhana Vs Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 3: This Vishu saw the release of Premalu fame Naslen Gafoor's slice-of-life sports film Alappuzha Gymkhana and Mammootty's Bazooka. While Basil Joseph's Maranamass also hit the big screens on the festive occasion, it has been left behind in the race.
Alappuzha Gymkhana seemed to have emerged as a clear favorite of the viewers at the box office. The movie has received positive reviews from fans and is expected to do good business till Vishu holiday on April 14 (Monday). Interestingly, it has also taken a comfortable lead over its competitor, the biggie Bazooka.
Alappuzha Gymkhana registered a solid jump in its collection on Saturday. While it opened at ₹2.65 crore and minted ₹2.8 crore, on its third day, the biz remained highest till now. The Khalid Rahman directorial collected ₹3.65 crore and stands at ₹9.10 crore biz so far. The numbers will certainly cross the ₹15 crore mark on Monday. Alappuzha Gymkhana has established a clear lead over Bazooka, which has minted ₹7.30 crore so far.
Alappuzha Gymkhana has received positive reviews and many like its background score and how the story of the individual is nptr given prominence over the group of boys it starts as. Bazooka, on the other hand, has not managed to impress fans. The actioner received mixed reviews, with many questioning Mammootty's film choice.
